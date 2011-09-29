SINGAPORE, Sept 29 There has been a surge in the fire at Shell's Singapore refinery, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The fire fighting operations are still ongoing," the statement added.

"There has been a surge in the fire at the manufacturing facility. The fire is still contained within the bund wall. Boundary colling operation is still being carried out to prevent heat exposure to the nearby storage tanks."

Two SCDF fire engines were badly damaged by the fire, it said.

One fire engine sustained partial damage.