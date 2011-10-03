(Adds details, comments, background)
* Cancels lifting 4 million barrels of October Saudi crude
* Shell begins shutting down Singapore chemical cracker
* Says it cannot meet naphtha, MEG supply commitments
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L)
Singapore refinery has cancelled the lifting of four million
barrels of Saudi Arab Light crude and is in the process of
shutting down a chemical complex after a fire forced the closure
of its biggest refinery.
Shell has already begun winding down operations at the
chemical plant because it can't supply feedstock to it as the
adjacent 500,000 barrels-a-day refinery is down, and has said it
can't meet supply commitments on naphtha and monoethylene glycol
-- an input in making textiles -- for October, industry sources
with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
Shell said it declared a force majeure, a clause provided in
contracts to allow buyers or sellers to renege on commitments
due to events that are beyond control. The refinery is expected
to stay shut for at least a month, after the fire was put out
late on Thursday night following a blaze of more than 30 hours.
"The cracker is as good as stopped, it's just being run down
slowly and will reach zero in a week or so, when the balance of
naphtha supplies left in tank finishes," the source said.
"The feed from the cracker to the MEG plant is also
similarly slowed, and will also reach zero at some point."
Monday's move follows the declaration of force majeure on at
least 1.5 million barrels of mostly distillate cargoes, for
loading between Sept. 28 and Oct. 6, transacted over the
end-of-day pricing window.
Force majeure has been declared for October naphtha supplies
to Petrochemical Chemical of Singapore (PCS) and to customers
who buy the MEG, the sources said.
The naphtha production of the shut 500,000 barrels-per-day
refinery is mainly supplied to the chemical complex, which
includes an 800,000 tonne-per-year (tpy) ethylene cracker and
another 750,000-tpy petrochemical plant, and PCS.
The cracker, commissioned last March, uses up to about
210,000 tonnes of naphtha per month at full capacity, and has
been running at 80 to 85 percent of capacity, traders said.
The refinery, on Singapore's Bukom island, is estimated to
yield 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes of naphtha per month.
"We confirm that force majeure has been declared on some of
our customers," Lee Tzu Yang, chairman of Shell Companies in
Singapore, said on its website.
"We continue to be in discussions with our customers to
address their supply of product needs and to minimize any
potential impact to them."
