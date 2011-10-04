SINGAPORE Sept Oct 4 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has offered to pay for at least two cargoes the oil major is unable to deliver because of a fire at its refinery in Singapore last week, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Shell will pay BP Plc and JPMorgan for one cargo of middle distillates each, under an agreement known in the industry as book-out.

As Shell is unable to deliver, it will effectively buy back the cargoes. Typically, such book-out deals involve an additional premium the seller has to pay for not meeting the commitment. (Reporting by Francis Kan & Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Miral Fahmy)