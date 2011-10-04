UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
SINGAPORE Sept Oct 4 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has offered to pay for at least two cargoes the oil major is unable to deliver because of a fire at its refinery in Singapore last week, industry sources said on Tuesday.
Shell offered to pay BP Plc and J P Morgan for one cargo of middle distillates each, under an agreement known in the industry as a book-out.
As Shell is unable to deliver, it will effectively buy back the cargoes. Typically, such book-out deals involve an additional premium the seller has to pay for not meeting the commitment.
"This could be Shell's way of compensating for the force majeure cargoes," said a Singapore-based trader.
The cargoes include a 150,000-barrel parcel of jet fuel that was due to be delivered to BP between Sept 30 and Oct 4 at a discount of 40 cents to average September prices, and another 150,0000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil for Sept 29 to Oct 3 delivery to JPMorgan at parity to Singapore spot quotes.
Industry sources said BP has accepted the offer while JPMorgan is still considering the book-out option.
"We confirm that force majeure has been declared on some of our customers. We are not able to comment further as this is commercially sensitive information," a Shell spokesman said in response to queries from Reuters.
(Reporting by Francis Kan & Jessica Jaganathan editing by Miral Fahmy)
