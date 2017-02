AMSTERDAM, March 26 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said a small fire at its Rotterdam Pernis refinery on Monday did not impact production, and no one was injured.

Pernis has a capacity of 412,000 barrels per day. The fire, which took place on Monday morning, was extinguished within 15 minutes, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Sara Webb)