Sept 29 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said it has extinguished the fire that broke out on Wednesday at its largest refinery in Singapore, with a capacity of 500,000 barrels per day.

"We are prepared to shut down all refinery units if this is considered necessary from a safety perspective, with the exception of utilities," the company said in a statement.

As a precautionary measure, the company is shutting down neighbouring units within the vicinity of the fire and isolating lines and cooling tanks in the area to prevent entry of any fresh hydrocarbons. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)