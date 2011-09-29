Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
Sept 29 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said it has extinguished the fire that broke out on Wednesday at its largest refinery in Singapore, with a capacity of 500,000 barrels per day.
"We are prepared to shut down all refinery units if this is considered necessary from a safety perspective, with the exception of utilities," the company said in a statement.
As a precautionary measure, the company is shutting down neighbouring units within the vicinity of the fire and isolating lines and cooling tanks in the area to prevent entry of any fresh hydrocarbons. (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.