Sept 21 A regional environmental organisation in Rotterdam said there had been unusual flaring at a local Shell refinery due to a pump malfunction on Wednesday.

"The flaring began around ten (minutes before) 2 p.m. (1150 GMT) and stopped at 2.30 p.m. (1230 GMT)," a spokesman for the Dutch regional environmental agency said. "The flare was clean and no environmental damage was caused," he said. (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac)