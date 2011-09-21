(Adds detail, background)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 A regional environmental organisation in Rotterdam said on Wednesday there had been unusual flaring at a local Shell refinery due to a pump malfunction.

"The flaring began around ten (minutes before) 2 p.m. (1150 GMT) and stopped at 2.30 p.m. (1230 GMT)," a spokesman for the Dutch regional environmental agency said.

"The flare was clean and no environmental damage was caused," he added.

There was no one available at Shell's office in the Netherlands to confirm the flaring. A spokesman in London declined to comment.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) plans to halt a hydrocracker unit at Pernis from mid-October until mid-January as part of its regular maintenance plan, which will cut the capacity by up to 25 percent.

Pernis is Europe's largest oil refinery, which has a capacity of 412,000 barrels per day.

The flares were visible from offices in Rotterdam, where one witness reported: "[I can see a] huge flare at Shell Pernis now and it has been burning for quite some time... a flare this size is unusual."

Traders said that European refiners are cutting runs or conducting maintenance work to cope with deteriorating margins as high crude oil prices coupled with fears about economic growth have slashed profits in recent weeks.

(Reporting By Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam and Jessia Donati in London; editing by Ikuko Kurahone and Jason Neely)