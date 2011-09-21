(Adds detail, background)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 A regional environmental
organisation in Rotterdam said on Wednesday there had been
unusual flaring at a local Shell refinery due to a pump
malfunction.
"The flaring began around ten (minutes before) 2 p.m. (1150
GMT) and stopped at 2.30 p.m. (1230 GMT)," a spokesman for the
Dutch regional environmental agency said.
"The flare was clean and no environmental damage was
caused," he added.
There was no one available at Shell's office in the
Netherlands to confirm the flaring. A spokesman in London
declined to comment.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) plans to halt a hydrocracker unit
at Pernis from mid-October until mid-January as part of its
regular maintenance plan, which will cut the capacity by up to
25 percent.
Pernis is Europe's largest oil refinery, which has a
capacity of 412,000 barrels per day.
The flares were visible from offices in Rotterdam, where one
witness reported: "[I can see a] huge flare at Shell Pernis now
and it has been burning for quite some time... a flare this size
is unusual."
Traders said that European refiners are cutting runs or
conducting maintenance work to cope with deteriorating margins
as high crude oil prices coupled with fears about economic
growth have slashed profits in recent weeks.
(Reporting By Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam and Jessia Donati in
London; editing by Ikuko Kurahone and Jason Neely)