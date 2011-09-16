AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) (RDSb.L) plans to halt a hydrocracker unit at its Dutch refinery for maintenance in mid-October, reducing the capacity by up to 25 percent, a union official said on Friday.

The union official, who declined to be identified by name, said that according to the regular maintenance plan, the hydrocracker unit at the Pernis refinery would be closed from mid-October until mid-January 2012.

"This will reduce the capacity by 20 to 25 percent," he said.

Pernis has a capacity of 412,000 barrels per day.

A Shell spokesman in the Netherlands declined to comment on the maintenance plans. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Sara Webb)