May 18 Shell Oil Co on Friday said it shut a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) following a release of materials at its 327,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery.

Operations were stabilized within an hour and the refinery exited the level one shelter in place condition, a company spokeswoman said in an email.

Earlier, the company reported a unit shut down, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Alden Bentley)