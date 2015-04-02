BRIEF-Russian Railways sign MoU with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
SINGAPORE, April 2 Royal Dutch Shell has finished upgrading its Singapore ethylene cracker complex at its integrated refining-chemicals site, boosting production of ethylene by 20 percent, the company said on Thursday.
The cracker on Bukom Island, which also houses Shell's 500,000 barrels-per-day refinery, originally had a capacity of 800,000 tonnes per year (tpy) of ethylene.
The additional supply of products will support the expansion of intermediate plants on the nearby Jurong Island, including Shell's mono-ethylene glycol plant and third-party facilities, the company said in a statement.
The cracker uses a range of feedstock, including naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to produce ethylene, a building block for plastics. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LAUSANNE, March 28 Glencore does not see further consolidation in agricultural commodities as straightforward and views a U.S. acquisition as less crucial than in the past, the group's agriculture chief said on Tuesday.