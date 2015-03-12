METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
LONDON, March 12 Royal Dutch Shell's proved oil and natural gas reserves decreased by the equivalent of 863 million barrels of oil in 2014, the company said in its annual report.
"In 2014, after taking into account production, our total proved reserves declined by 863 million (barrels of oil equivalent)," Shell said in the report published on Thursday.
Western oil companies including Shell have struggled in recent years to expand their proven reserves. (Reporting by Alex Lawler)
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.