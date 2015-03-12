LONDON, March 12 Royal Dutch Shell's proved oil and natural gas reserves decreased by the equivalent of 863 million barrels of oil in 2014, the company said in its annual report.

"In 2014, after taking into account production, our total proved reserves declined by 863 million (barrels of oil equivalent)," Shell said in the report published on Thursday.

Western oil companies including Shell have struggled in recent years to expand their proven reserves. (Reporting by Alex Lawler)