First Solar swings to loss on restructuring, impairment charges
Feb 21 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, swung to a quarterly loss, as the company recorded charges related to a transition to a new module.
LONDON Nov 1 Europe's top oil company Royal Dutch Shell is seeing signs of a weak European economy "all around us," the company's finance director Simon Henry said during a third-quarter results conference call on Thursday.
He was making the comment in the context of strong refining margins in the quarter, which he said were more the result of supply disruptions than any strength in actual demand.
Feb 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a bigger quarterly loss as production fell and expenses rose.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 The new head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday that America need not choose between jobs and the environment, in a nod to the energy industry as the White House prepares executive orders that could come as soon as this week to roll back Obama-era regulation.