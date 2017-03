LONDON, April 30 Royal Dutch Shell reported on Wednesday its first-quarter earnings almost halved from a year ago to $4.5 billion mainly due to a $2.9 billion charge reflecting impairments related to refineries in Asia and Europe.

The oil major also announced its first-quarter 2014 dividend at $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per American Depositary Share, an increase of 4 percent year on year. (Reporting by Dimitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)