July 31 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, which has been shedding assets to cut costs and
streamline operations, reported a 33 percent increase in
adjusted quarterly earnings after producing more liquids and
selling at higher prices.
Adjusted earnings on a current cost of supplies basis rose
to $6.1 billion for the second quarter from $4.6 billion a year
earlier.
The Anglo-Dutch company said it would a pay a dividend of 47
cents per ordinary share and 94 cents per American Depositary
Share for the quarter ended June 30, an increase of 4 percent
from a year earlier.
Cash flow from operating activities was $8.6 billion, down
from $12.4 billion a year earlier.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin
Paxton)