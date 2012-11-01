* Underlying profit down 6 pct, beats expectations
* Output stalls; Nigeria troubles continue into Q4
* "Evidence of weak economy all around us"
* Shares up 1.3 pct, outperforming index
By Andrew Callus
LONDON, Nov 1 World No. 2 oil company Royal
Dutch Shell struggled to deliver production growth in
the third quarter and warned it was seeing signs of economic
weakness "all around us".
Underlying net profit fell 6 percent but came in ahead of
investor expectations thanks to the strength in refining
margins, Shell reported on Thursday. That margin strength was
the result of supply shortages, not stronger demand, and the
"downstream" refining performance masked a poor quarter for
"upstream" oil and gas production and prices - the drivers of
industry profits in the long term.
Simon Henry, Shell's Chief Financial Officer, outlined
continuing difficulties with the company's Nigerian output and
said the refining bright spot would be shortlived too.
"We're seeing evidence of a weak economy all around us in
our downstream, marketing and our chemicals business, so the
downstream rally overall could be short-lived," he told
reporters on a conference call.
Shell reported current cost of supply (CCS) net profit,
adjusted for charges, of $6.6 billion, down from $7.0 billion a
year ago and ahead of analysts predictions of $6.3 billion.
The net charge for the quarter, at $432 million against a
net gain of $245 million a year earlier, was largely down to a
widely expected asset writedown to account for persistently weak
U.S. gas prices and for UK tax changes.
Shell remains an extremely profitable company with healthy
operating cash flow in the quarter of $9.5 billion financing net
capital investment of $8.0 billion, and it has one of the best
upstream output growth prospects in the sector over the coming
three to four years.
"The upstream was (a case of) profit delivered as everybody
had expected but beneath that volumes are actually quite weak,
below 3 million barrels a day for the first time in three years
in what's supposed to be a growth year," said Royal Bank of
Canada analyst Peter Hutton.
THIEVES AND FLOODING
Production shut-ins in Nigeria due to security breaches
there contributed to a fall in overall oil and gas production to
2.982 million barrels of oil equivalent a day from 3.012 million
a year ago.
Even leaving out the impact of Nigerian troubles,
divestments and other one-offs, Shell's oil and gas output grew
only 1 percent. The struggle for output growth has been a
feature of the third quarter earnings season for all the top oil
companies so far.
Exxon Mobil is due to report later on Thursday, BP
and Total reported earlier this week.
And both Henry and another Shell official said Nigerian
output would get worse before it gets better.
In late October Shell's Nigerian venture declared force
majeure on exports of Bonny and Forcados crude, citing damage
caused by thieves who break open pipelines to steal crude and
flooding that affected a third-party supplier.
"The problem that we're having is these repeated incidents.
So you fix one, you go for a period and then you have another
one. I'm pretty sure we'll get out of this one quickly, the
difficulty is how long before the next incident," said Ian
Craig, the vice president for production and exploration in
sub-Saharan Africa.
CFO Henry said fourth quarter output from Nigeria would be
down by another 20,000 barrels a day due to flooding in the
Niger delta.
Shell paid out a third quarter dividend of 43 U.S. cents a
share, unchanged from the second quarter and against 42 a year
ago.
U.S. WRITEDOWN
Some analysts said Shell's impairment charge of $354
million, mainly for its onshore gas properties in North America,
might have been worse given the dramatic 38 percent drop in gas
prices there.
"Impairments were more limited than some could have feared.
Given Shell's position onshore gas in the US and given
competitors' massive write down in Q2-12, some were fearing that
Shell would have to carry the same exercise," said Cheuvreux's
Dominique Patry in a note.
Shell shares were up 1.29 percent on Thursday at 2,152.5
pence, outperforming the sector index which was down
0.01 percent.