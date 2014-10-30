(Corrects spelling of Permian Basin in paragraph 10)
* Anglo-Dutch oil major posts 31 pct rise in headline
earnings
* Decline in oil prices offset by strong refining, oil
production
* Appoints Charles Holliday as new chairman
By Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Oct 30 Royal Dutch Shell has
outpaced peers with a forecast-beating rise in quarterly profit
and said it would spend heavily next year on key projects, even
as oil majors prepare to weather the full impact of a sharp drop
in oil prices.
European peers BP, Total and Eni
have all met or beaten analysts' forecasts in a third quarter
that ended before the worst of the price fall -- but Shell saw
the biggest increase.
Its adjusted net profit climbed 31 percent, thanks to more
profitable new production and improved refining.
Oil prices have slumped over the past four months by more
than 20 percent to a four-year low near $85 a barrel due to
slowing global demand particularly in China and ample supplies,
erasing billions from oil companies' market value.
Benchmark Brent crude oil prices, however, averaged $103 a
barrel in the third quarter.
The declining oil prices and the prospect of pain ahead have
forced companies to review some low-margin projects and
increased the urgency of asset sales that have so far cushioned
the impact of weaker revenues.
Shell has so far this year sold $12 billion of assets,
including the sale of its downstream Australian business in the
quarter, putting it on track to hit a target of $15 billion.
That compares with $50 billion worth of assets sold or being
sold by BP and $40 billion by Total, as majors have come under
pressure from shareholders to increase dividend payouts.
"It is quite likely we will take a very close look at levels
of investment where we have flexibility if we see the oil price
weakness persisting," Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said.
Shell, Europe's biggest oil company by market value, is
"less likely", however, to go ahead with some unconventional
shale oil developments in the U.S. Permean Basin and in West
Canada, if oil hits $80 a barrel, he said.
But cuts will not slow its bigger projects and organic
capital expenditure will likely remain flat in 2015 at this
year's $35 billion level.
"The worst thing we can do is stop a project in mid flow,
because that means value destruction," Henry said. "We do have
some flexibility in exploration, in small projects, in refining,
mature upstream assets and in unconventional shale business."
SWEET SPOT
Shell's adjusted net profit in the third quarter hit $5.8
billion, with the company maintaining its dividend
quarter-on-quarter and increasing it 4 percent year-on-year, as
both upstream and downstream divisions delivered strong results.
Earnings nevertheless declined from the second quarter of
the year, mostly due to weaker oil prices.
Shell has one of the most robust balance sheets in the
sector, with stronger debt ratios than its peers. Analysts
expect it to maintain its dividend payout and continue to buy
back shares, even in the face of weaker prices.
But analysts also said Shell would not be immune from the
strain on the broader sector, and some questioned whether it was
doing enough.
"We remain somewhat concerned that the business improvement
initiatives begun by new CEO Ben van Beurden will not be
sufficient to offset this seasonal weakness, which is likely to
be amplified by the current macro headwinds," said BMO analyst
Iain Reid.
Strong refining margins as a result of the lower crude oil
prices lifted Shell's downstream earnings in the third quarter,
doubling profit to $1.8 billion from a year earlier.
Shell's oil and gas production in the quarter was 5 percent
lower than in the same quarter last year at 2.79 million billion
barrels of oil equivalent per day, as the ramp up of production
in the Gulf of Mexico and West Africa failed to offset the
expiry of the Abu Dhabi licence.
Shell also said on Thursday it had appointed former banker
Charles Holliday as its chairman. Holliday, a former chairman of
Bank of America, will take over from current chairman and former
boss of Finland's Nokia, Jorma Ollila, in 2015.
(Editing by Susan Thomas and Clara Ferreira Marques)