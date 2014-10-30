(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
LONDON Oct 30 Royal Dutch Shell beat
expectations with core earnings of $5.8 billion for the third
quarter and maintained its dividend as both upstream and
downstream division delivered strong results.
Europe's biggest oil company by market value also said it
had appointed former chairman of Bank of America, Charles
Holliday, as its chairman. Holliday will take over from current
chairman Jorma Ollila in 2015.
