LONDON, July 30 Royal Dutch Shell said
on Thursday it will further reduce 2015 capital investment to
$30 billion, down by 20 percent from a year ago as it expects
the downturn in oil prices to "last for several years."
Shell earlier this year cut its capital expenditure, or
capex, to $33 billion from around $35 billion in 2014.
The Anglo-Dutch oil and gas company said its operating costs
are expected to fall by $4 billion, or around 10 percent, in
2015 as part of a broad efficiency drive to boost its balance
sheet.
Shell said it expects $30 billion of asset sales between
2016 and 2018, on top of a total of $20 billion in disposals for
2014 and 2015 combined.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Ed
Davies)