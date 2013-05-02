(Corrects Voser's age to 54, not 55)
By Andrew Callus
LONDON May 1 Royal Dutch/Shell's
54-year old chief executive Peter Voser is to retire next year
in a surprise early departure he said was driven by a desire for
a change of lifestyle.
Voser has run Europe's top oil company since 2009 and led it
from sector laggard in the wake of the 2004 reserves crisis to a
position of sector leader in the burgeoning industry of
liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"After almost 10 years as CEO and CFO and more than 25 years
in Shell, I have elected to retire in the first half of 2014,"
Voser said in a statement on Thursday.
"After such an exciting executive career I feel it is time
for a change in my lifestyle and I am looking forward to having
more time available for my family and private life in the years
to come."
Shell, the last of the western world's top four oil
companies to report results, joined its peers in delivering a
result that topped market expectations, thanks in part to strong
refining and trading performances, and despite production
troubles in Nigeria.
Adjusted net profit on a current cost of supply basis rose
to $7.5 billion in the quarter from $7.3 billion a year ago and
compared with expectations of around $6.5 billion.
Shell did not take a writedown on its unsuccessful Alaskan
drilling programme as some analysts had expected.
(Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)