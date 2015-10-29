LONDON Oct 29 Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profits on the back of low oil prices and a hefty $8.2 billion charge which included write-offs in Alaska and Canada.

Shell's current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings excluding identified items, the company's definition of net income, fell to $1.8 billion from $5.85 billion a year earlier and from $3.835 billion in the previous quarter.

It also fell short of analysts expectations of $2.74 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Shell maintained its dividend at 47 cents per share.

"These charges reflect both a lower oil and gas price outlook and the firm steps we are taking to review and reduce Shell's longer-term option set," Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

"These are difficult, but impactful decisions. I am determined that Shell will become a more focused and competitive company as a result." (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)