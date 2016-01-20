UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
LONDON Jan 20 One of the world's largest oil companies, Royal Dutch Shell, expects its roughly $49 billion takeover of rival BG Group to conclude in "a matter of weeks", it said on Wednesday.
The oil major, updating the market one week ahead of a shareholder meeting to vote on the deal, also said it expected full-year core earnings of $10.4-10.7 billion, slightly below a company- provided consensus of $10.8 billion.
It maintained its 2016 capital investment target of $33 billion and its 2016-18 asset sales projection of $30 billion, provided its acquisition of BG goes through.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.