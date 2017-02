LONDON, July 26 Royal Dutch Shell expects the oil price to come under pressure in the rest of the year due to a weaker economy, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

"Given the macroeconomic downturn at this stage, I think you will clearly see a lower oil price compared to the last 18 months," Peter Voser said at a news conference to discuss Shell's earnings.

"I see the oil price soft in the second half," he added. (Reporting by Alex Lawler)