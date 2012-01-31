MOSCOW Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell won six crude cargoes on offer at Russian state oil company Rosneft's February spot tender for the 100,000 tonne parcels to be loaded at the Baltic port of Primorsk, trade sources said on Tuesday.

BP won one 100,000-tonne cargo to be loaded on Feb. 17-18, while Shell's parcels are due to be loaded on Feb. 11-12, 12-13, 14-15, 15-16, 19-20 and 21-22.

The price was not disclosed, but a trader said the cargoes could be sold with a premium of 30-40 cents to dated BFOE.

Urals has been traded at a premium to dated Brent due to concerns over a possible cutoff of Iranian crude, strong refining margins, and a fall in its export volumes in February. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)