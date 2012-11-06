EXCLUSIVE-China state firm in preliminary deal to buy Chevron's Bangladesh gas fields -oil executives
* Deal would add 16 mln T oil equivalent to annual Zhenhua output
MOSCOW Nov 6 Shell has sealed a two-year deal worth up to $4 billion to supply oil to mid-sized Russian refiner and retailer Bashneft, the Russian firm said on Tuesday, extending an existing agreement between the two sides.
A source at Urals-based Bashneft, controlled by the Sistema conglomerate of tycoon Vladimir Yevtushenkov, said Shell will supply between 100,000 tonnes and 300,000 tonnes of crude per month.
The deal, worth 122.4 billion roubles ($3.87 billion), is signed until Nov. 25 2014, while the previous agreement expires this month, Bashneft said.
Shell has an extensive trading network in Russia and owns 50 percent of the Salym producing project in West Siberia.
Bashneft produces 15 million tonnes of crude per year, much less than it needs to feed the number of large refineries it owns. Its refineries sent to process 1.75 million tonnes of oil this month, down from 1.76 million tonnes in October.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 German utility RWE scrapped its dividend for the second year in a row after taking writedowns on the value of its fossil-fuel based power plants, which are struggling to compete against solar parks and wind farms.