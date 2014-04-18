NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, April 18 President Vladimir Putin on Friday pledged to support Royal Dutch Shell's Russia expansion plans at a meeting with the company's chief executive Ben van Beurden.

Van Beurden said during the meeting at Putin's residence that his company is keen to expand its business in Russia and that it has agreed with the Kremlin-owned Gazprom to expand their liquefied natural gas plant.

"We also know that this is going to be a project that will need strong support to succeed. So one of my purposes of meeting with you, Mr. President, is to also secure support for the way forward on this project," van Beurden said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)