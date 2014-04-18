NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, April 18 President
Vladimir Putin on Friday pledged to support Royal Dutch Shell's
Russia expansion plans at a meeting with the company's
chief executive Ben van Beurden.
Van Beurden said during the meeting at Putin's residence
that his company is keen to expand its business in Russia and
that it has agreed with the Kremlin-owned Gazprom to
expand their liquefied natural gas plant.
"We also know that this is going to be a project that will
need strong support to succeed. So one of my purposes of meeting
with you, Mr. President, is to also secure support for the way
forward on this project," van Beurden said.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)