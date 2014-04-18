* Shell CEO commits to Russia at meeting with Putin
* Says to boost LNG production
* Energy minister says no signs of reduced investment
* Says South Stream pipeline to proceed
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, April 18 Royal Dutch
Shell is committed to expansion in Russia, Chief
Executive Ben van Beurden told Russian President Vladimir Putin
at a meeting on Friday amid sanctions imposed on the country
after its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
Shell plans to expand Russia's only liquefied natural gas
(LNG) plant with Russian partner Gazprom, he said at a
meeting at Putin's residence.
"We, of course, will pledge all the necessary administrative
guidance and support," Putin said in response in a meeting that
was later broadcast on national television.
The United States and European Union have imposed targeted
sanctions against a list of Russian and Ukrainian individuals
and firms in retaliation for Moscow's annexation of Crimea last
month.
EU and U.S. diplomats have indicated that they may consider
wider sanctions against whole sectors of the Russian economy if
Russian forces were to enter Ukraine.
"We are very keen to grow our position in the Russian
Federation," van Beurden said. "We look forward with
anticipation and confidence on a very long-term future here in
Russia."
BP boss Bob Dudley said this week the sanctions had not
impacted the company's business in Russia.
LNG EXPANSION
Shell already has an oil-producing project with Gazprom Neft
, Gazprom's oil arm, and they have started to tap
hard-to-recover oil in Russia.
Van Beurden confirmed that Shell had agreed with Gazprom to
expand the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant which produces 10 million tonnes
of LNG per year.
Other shareholders include Japan's Mitsui and
Mitsubishi.
The expansion plan is in line with Putin's demand to boost
production of LNG and double Russia's global market share to
around 10 percent by 2020.
Earlier on Friday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak
said there was no sign of international oil and gas majors
cutting investment.
The world's top crude oil producer and a leader in natural
gas, Russia has signed deals with international majors including
ExxonMobil, Eni, Statoil and BP,
mainly relating to projects in the Arctic.
Novak also said the 2,400-kilometre (1,490-mile) South
Stream pipeline from Russia via the Black Sea to southern
Europe, avoiding Ukraine, would proceed despite signs that the
European Union may withdraw its support.
