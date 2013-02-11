* Shell failed to expand Russia's LNG plant capacity
* Says may use mini LNG for mining sector, cars
MOSCOW Feb 11 Shell may resort to
developing small scale LNG facilities in Russia, a senior
executive said, as its ambition to expand a major liquefied
natural gas plant there appears thwarted.
Gazprom and Shell are partners in Russia's-only
LNG plant on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, which produces 10
million tonnes of LNG a year.
Shell has been pushing for an increase in capacity there
but the idea has failed to take shape. Gazprom has its own plans
to build an LNG plant in the Pacific port of Vladivostok.
"We are still at the early phase of thinking about this, how
we could deploy this mini LNG here, we are still at the idea
generation phase," Olivier Lazare, who has headed Shell's
operation in Russia since Jan.1, told reporters on the sidelines
of a Shell conference on innovation.
A mini LNG plant typically produces up to 1,000 tonnes per
day of gas, which can be used in mining or for filling cars.
"In North America, where we are active, we are looking into
the mining sector, the marine sector, we are looking into
trains, we are looking at heavy trucks. I do not know yet which
of any of these opportunities are applicable here in Russia,"
Lazare said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has picked LNG production
as a priority. The frozen gas is easier to market worldwide in
ships unlike pipeline gas, which Russia supplies only to Europe.
The race for new customers, especially Japan, the world's top
LNG consumer, has been tight with leading producers such as
Australia and Qatar.
At the same conference an official with Russia's state-owned
shipping company Sovcomflot said LNG may supplant fuel oil in
shipping
"LNG will be used increasingly as a fuel in ships as it
cheaper and cleaner type of fuel," Dmitry Rusanov from
Sovcomflot said.