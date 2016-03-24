MOSCOW, March 24 There are no changes in plans to expand Russia's Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas plant, operated by Royal Dutch Shell and Gazprom, Olivier Lazare, head of Shell's operations in Russia, said on Thursday.

Gazprom and Shell plan to expand their plant on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, where Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi are also shareholders, to add a further 5.4 million tonnes of annual capacity in 2021. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)