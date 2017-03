Aug 14 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it had agreed to sell its natural gas-producing properties in Wyoming's Pinedale field and Louisiana's Haynesville field for about $2.1 billion in cash.

The company also said it had agreed to buy additional acreage in the Marcellus and Utica shale fields in Pennsylvania as part of a series of transactions. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)