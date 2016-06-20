(Repeats story. No change to text.)
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, June 20 Having turned round its North
American shale business, Royal Dutch Shell is putting
so-called unconventional energy at the heart of its growth
plans, and believes lessons from the revamp can be applied
across the company.
Greg Guidry, head of the Anglo-Dutch group's unconventionals
business, told Reuters a drive to slash costs and streamline
decision-making had put his division largely on a par with
leading rivals in terms of productivity and efficiency.
And now the rest of Shell could reap the benefits too.
"The executive committee charged us to be a catalyst for
change within the broader Shell," Guidry said in an interview.
He also said Shell planned to make small acquisitions near
its existing North American shale areas, notably from producers
struggling in the current industry downturn, and hoped to launch
an early production well this year in Argentina's Vaca Muerta,
considered the world's No.2 shale resource after North America.
That's quite a change in fortunes.
As recently as late last year, Shell Chief Executive Ben van
Beurden was considering jettisoning the unconventionals business
over concerns it would drag down group profitability after the
group's $54 billion acquisition of BG Group in February.
Shell and rivals including Chevron and Exxon Mobil
were late to the shale revolution at the end of the last
decade and struggled to match the success of smaller independent
producers that increased U.S. output by around 4 million barrels
per day between 2008 and 2015.
Oil majors' often cautious pace in complex, high-risk
projects was ill-suited to the nimble needs of shale, which
requires drilling hundreds of wells and injecting water at high
pressure to break the rock that holds oil and gas.
So Shell moved to adapt.
In recent years, it has shed half of its North American
unconventional assets for around $4 billion to focus on four
areas in the United States and Canada.
It has cut its technical check-list for drilling shale wells
from 20,000 requirements to less than 200 and given managers
"end-to-end" control of the production process from well
exploration through to well abandonment, Guidry said.
The division's efficiency has risen by 50 percent over the
past three years, production has grown by 35 percent and capital
spending is down by 60 percent to around $2.0-$2.5 billion.
"SWEET SPOTS"
Today, Shell makes a profit from shale oil production in
"sweet spots" in the Permian or Duvernay in Canada with crude
prices of $40 a barrel, Guidry said. After dipping below $30 in
January, Brent crude is currently trading around $48.
"In terms of execution, we are completely competitive and
have aspirations to be leading," Guidry said, adding the
business could now compete with leading shale producers such as
Pioneer Natural Resources and EOG Resources,
though costs still could be reduced.
Advances in technology meant there was scope to increase oil
recovery from shale rock from today's 7-9 percent by another 1-3
percent over the coming years, Guidry added.
"That is billions of barrels. We absolutely can reach that,"
the 55-year-old American said.
And unlike multi-billion deepwater projects, shale can be
turned on "with the drop of a hat," Guidry said.
At around 300,000 barrels per day, shale today represents
around 8 percent of Shell's overall production. However, Shell
holds shale reserves of around 12 billion barrels, roughly as
much as its deepwater resources, Guidry said.
"ADDITIONAL VALUE"
The shale business got its reward earlier this month when
Van Beurden identified it as a key growth priority for Shell in
the next decade along with renewable energy.
What's more, Shell engineers are now using the experience in
the shale business to improve deepwater projects, which helped
knock out $1.5 billion in costs for the development of the
Stones field in the Gulf of Mexico.
As oil producers scrap costly and complex projects such as
deepwater fields and sharply reduce budgets in the face of the
oil price downturn, they are turning again to onshore shale
which offers quicker returns and lower investments.
Some analysts, including at Bernstein, still argue Shell
should divest the shale business to focus on core strengths such
as deepwater and liquefied natural gas (LNG), which are
generating larger profits.
"Surely private equity would have offered some healthy cash
proceeds for this business today," said Bernstein analyst Oswald
Clint, who rates Shell shares "outperform".
But analysts at U.S. investment bank Tudor Pickering, Halt
and Co. see growing value in Shell's unconventional portfolio,
particularly in the Permian basin, which they value at $13
billion if oil hits $75 a barrel.
"We believe Shell's North American unconventional portfolio
is less core relative to global deepwater and LNG but we do see
additional value that should command a premium multiple when
compared to its European supermajor peers," they said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)