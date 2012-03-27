LONDON, March 27 Shell UK has decided to bring forward maintenance on its Shearwater gas platform in the North Sea from Tuesday after partially evacuating the rig following Total's gas leak, the Anglo-Dutch company said.

"Further to the precautionary safety measures we took yesterday following Total's gas leak at Elgin, we have now brought forward plans to carry out maintenance at Shearwater," a spokesman said.

"This will take place from today, starting four days ahead of schedule. We are therefore shutting down production in a controlled manner," he said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)