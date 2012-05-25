GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
MOSCOW May 25 The chief executive of Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it is seeking new partners for the Shtokman gas project, which has been repeatedly delayed on disagreements over investment volumes.
Alexei Miller also declined to directly address media reports that Shell may join the project.
"We are looking into the possibility of new partners entering the project. We are already working with Shell in the LNG sphere in other projects," he told reporters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 13 The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living down river from the tallest dam in the United States remains in effect but officials are working on a plan to allow the residents to return to their homes, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Monday.
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January