SINGAPORE Oct 12 Royal Dutch Shell sold its first cargo of high sulphur gas oil in the pricing window in Singapore on Wednesday since it declared a force majeure on product shipments from some customers at its Singapore refinery.

The refiner sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil to Glencore for loading over Oct. 27-31 at a premium of 50 cents to Singapore quotes, Reuters data showed.

It is unclear if Shell sold any high sulphur gas oil cargoes outside the pricing window in the spot market, but traders were surprised that it had emerged to sell the product so soon after a fire in late September forced it to shut down some units at its refinery in Bukom island.

"It's like telling everybody that they have oil," said a middle distillates trader.

Shell has partially restarted a 210,000-barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU), the largest at its Singapore refinery, due to strong margins for base oils and lubricants.

The CDU will also yield light distillates, sufficient to keep its chemical complex running at reduced rates, sources said. (Reporting By Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)