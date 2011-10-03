SINGAPORE Oct 3 Shell Singapore has cancelled lifting of four million barrels of Saudi Arab Light crude for loading in October, said three trading sources with knowledge of the situation, after a fire forced the company to shut down its largest refinery last week.

The amount cancelled is equivalent to two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), one of the sources said on Monday.

Shell has declared force majeure on some customers receiving oil products from the company's 500,000 barrels-per-day refinery following the Sept. 28 fire, a senior executive said on Sunday.

