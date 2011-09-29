SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) has shut two of its three crude distillation units, including the largest one called No. 5, at its Singapore refinery a day after a fire, industry sources said on Thursday.

A Shell spokesman declined comment.

In total, its has shut at least a total of 340,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) of capacity at the 500,000-bpd plant in Bukom Island. A third CDU of 110,000-bpd is running at reduced rates, the sources said.

Production of light distillates - gasoline and naphtha - at the third unit has been stopped.

A secondary unit, its gasoline-making Fluid Catalytic Cracker (FCC), is also running at reduced rates, while its hydrocracker is shut. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Manash Goswami)