* Shuts 2 CDUs, including largest and 35,000-bpd hydrocracker

* Remaining CDU and FCC running on reduced rates

* Market impact seen heaviest in distillates, gasoline

* Timespreads, cash diffs for gas oil, fuel oil jump

By Yaw Yan Chong

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Timespreads on oil product swaps surged on Thursday as Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) began shutting down its massive Singapore refinery a day after a fire.

The front-month timespreads for all oil products, as well as the cash differentials for gas oil and fuel oil, jumped to more than seven-month peaks by the Asian close. The biggest impact was in the gas oil market, where the October/November backwardation surged to the highest for an intermonth spread in almost three years.

Shutting down the entire refinery will take two days, Martijn van Koten, vice president for manufacturing operations, said. Shell Singapore's chairman, Lee Tzu Yang, said that the company has not declared force majeure on product shipments. The company may also shut a linked chemical complex.

"We are focused on safety, and are going through the progressive shutdown of the refinery," van Koten told reporters at a briefing.

The fire, which has raged since 0515 GMT on Wednesday, has proved difficult to douse. It may started during maintenance work, though it is too early to say what the exact cause was, the company said.

Berthing operations at the refinery have stopped, shipping and trade sources said.

The fire had damaged the pump room, which contains pipes used for blending refined fuels, the company said.

DISTILLATES, GASOLINE

The impact of Shell's shutdown will be mostly felt in the distillate and gasoline markets as the company's output of the two products are crucial to the region's supply, traders said.

The oil major exports 5.5-6.0 million barrels of distillates, mainly gas oil, per month, which accounts for about 85 percent of its monthly refinery production based on a yield of 44 percent, they estimated.

"That's a lot of distillates lost, particularly at a time when demand is increasing, as it is the case every year during the fourth quarter when the winter season comes in," a Singapore-based distillates trader said.

Shell also produces at least 4 million barrels of gasoline a month and exports at least 1.3 million barrels, traders said.

"The yield from the CDUs would be about 25 percent and then you also have to include the yield from its FCCU. If the supplies are cut, it would impact the market," said a trader.

Gas oil's October/November and November/December spreads rose by more than 50 percent to backwardations of $1.10 and 90 cents a barrel, respectively, by Thursday's Asian close, levels not seen since 2008.

The physical premium for the benchmark 0.5-percent sulphur grade also jumped, with bids seen at 40 cents a barrel during the close, versus 5 cents value a day ago.

The oil major also bought a 10-ppm gas oil parcel, at steady premium levels, and was also seen bidding for a 500-ppm parcel, for prompt loading.

LESS IMPACT ON FUEL OIL, NAPHTHA

The fuel oil and naphtha markets also jumped, but traders said it was more due to sentiment than any impact on the fundamental supply-demand situation for both markets.

Fuel oil's October/November timespread closed at $8.00-$8.50 a tonne and its cash premiums surged to $7.75 for the 380-cst grade, the highest since February.

"It's more of a kneejerk reaction for fuel oil. Sentiment is already bullish, and players are taking the shutdown as a reason to push the market up, more from a pricing than a fundamental perspective," a Singapore-based fuel oil trader said.

Naphtha traders also said the impact on their market would be limited, despite sources saying that the fire started at an area where the product was delivered from the production process to storage tanks.

Most of the refinery's production, estimated at around 200,000 tonnes, is for their own chemical plants and for the Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore (PCS).

Naphtha's October/November backwardation was valued at $6.25, up $1.50 from a day ago, in thin trade. (Additional reporting by Francis Kan, Seng Li Peng, Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee Editing by Manash Goswami)