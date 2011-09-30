(Adds comments, market updates, background)
* Shell's Singapore refinery may be shut for at least a
month
* Impact may be mostly felt in gasoline, distillate markets
* Traders don't expect Shell to declare force majeure
By Yaw Yan Chong
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
(RDSa.L) Singapore refinery is expected to be shut for at least
a month as efforts now turn to investigating the cause of a
blaze that lasted for more than a day, industry sources said on
Friday.
The impact of the shutdown of the company's largest
refinery, with a 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) capacity, is
expected to be mostly felt in the Asian gasoline and distillate
markets, where Shell is a major supplier as well as a trader.
Shell's Singapore spokesman didn't respond to queries.
"By all accounts, the fire is a massive disaster. And it
would take some time to investigate the cause, isolate it and
also repair the damage. And then restart the parts that are
unaffected," a refining source said.
"One month would be a very conservative estimate in terms of
the duration it would take for the plant to return to normal
operating levels. It could be longer depending on where the
problem is."
The refinery produces 6.5-7.0 million barrels of
distillates, of which gas oil is about 4.5 million barrels. It
also produces another 4.0-4.5 million barrels of gasoline, based
on estimates culled from its capacity.
About 90 percent of the refinery's output is exported, said
Martjin van Koten, Shell's vice-president for manufacturing
operations, said on Thursday. The company has not declared force
majeure on any of its contracts, Lee Tzu Yang, chairman of Shell
in Singapore said on Thursday.
Traders do not expect Shell to declare a force majeure, now
that they fire has been put out, after blazing since 0515 GMT on
Wednesday.
"Now that the fire has been put out, at the very least there
is more certainty as to when things can return to normal, and
they can plan ahead, in terms of meeting their supply
commitments," a Singapore-based distillates trader said.
Oil product markets, which had rallied strongly a day
earlier, fell as concerns of supply disruptions eased. The
prompt October/November timespreads for gas oil, naphtha and
fuel oil swaps fell by midday from Thursday's milestone-highs.
Still, short-term supplies remain disrupted as berthing
operations are still down. At least five medium-Ranged tankers,
of 30,000 tonnes each, waiting to load distillates, while
another two were waiting to discharge fuel oil.
As a result, cash differentials for gas oil were bid at
higher levels at premiums of 50-70 cents to Singapore spot
quotes, versus 25-cent value a day ago.
Gasoline's physical crack to Brent crude held firm at
month-high levels of around $13.00 a barrel for a second
session.
(Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng, Alejandro Barbajosa,
Francis Kan and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Manash Goswami)