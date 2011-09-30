* Shell's Singapore refinery may be shut for at least a
month
* Declares force majeure on distillate sales from plant
* Impact may be mostly felt in gasoline, distillates markets
(Adds details on declaration of force majeure)
By Francis Kan and Yaw Yan Chong
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L)
Singapore refinery may remain shut for at least a month,
industry sources said, and the company declared it would not
meet supply commitments after a blaze at the major 500,000
barrels-per-day plant.
Singapore is Asia's hub for crude and oil products trading.
Shell exports about 90 percent of the output from the
refinery, the company's biggest, which accounts for a quarter of
the island nation's capacity.
So the impact on regional prices may be exaggerated by
comparison with the capacity taken offline, traders said.
Shell declared a force majeure on sales of distillates,
using a clause in contracts that exempts buyers or sellers from
commitments due to events that are beyond control,
counterparties said.
Shell's Singapore spokesman said the company would not
comment on operational matters.
A refining source said: "By all accounts, the fire is a
massive disaster. And it would take some time to investigate the
cause, isolate it and also repair the damage. And then restart
the parts that are unaffected."
"One month would be a very conservative estimate in terms of
the duration it would take for the plant to return to normal
operating levels. It could be longer depending on where the
problem is," the source added.
Another industry source also estimated the outage could last
at least a month.
The refinery produces 6.5-7.0 million barrels of distillates
per month, of which gas oil is about 4.5 million barrels. It
also produces another 4.0-4.5 million barrels of gasoline, based
on estimates culled from its capacity.
At least two buyers said they had received notice from the
oil major that it was declaring force majeure on all its
nominated sales for cargoes to be lifted from the Singapore
Bukom refinery.
The note, titled 'Notice Of Force Majeure' said: "In the
circumstances, we have no alternative but to formally declare
that our ability to supply the product under the contract has
been adversely affected by an event beyond our control."
MARKET REACTION
Oil product markets, which had rallied strongly a day
earlier, fell as concerns oversupply disruptions eased. The
prompt October/November timespreads for gas oil, naphtha and
fuel oil swaps fell by midday from Thursday's milestone-highs.
Short-term supplies remain disrupted as berthing operations
were still down. At least five medium-ranged tankers, of 30,000
tonnes each, were waiting to load distillates, while another two
were waiting to discharge fuel oil.
As a result, cash differentials for gas oil were bid at
higher levels at premiums of 50-70 cents to Singapore spot
quotes, versus 25-cent value a day ago.
Gasoline's physical crack to Brent crude held firm at
month-high levels of around $13.00 a barrel for a second
session.
Martjin van Koten, Shell's vice-president for manufacturing
operations, said on Thursday that the fire occurred white
maintenance work was being carried out at a Pump House near a
35,000 bpd distillate-making unit.
(Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng, Alejandro Barbajosa,
Francis Kan and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Manash Goswami and
Anthony Barker)