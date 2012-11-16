(Corrects to clarify in paragraph 2 the ethylene cracker isn't
Shell's largest petrochemical investment, but the whole complex
is)
SINGAPORE Nov 15 Royal Dutch Shell
said it plans to increase by more than 20 percent the production
capacity of olefins and aromatics at its petrochemicals complex
in Singapore, but did not say how much the expansion would cost.
The ethylene cracker opened in March 2010 and is a key part
of the complex, which is the company's largest-ever
petrochemicals investment. It is integrated with Shell's 500,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery on Singapore's Bukom island and a
mono-ethylene glycol plant in the Jurong Island industrial
complex.
"The investment will generate additional volumes to help us
meet growing demand from our customers in the region," said Ben
van Beurden, executive vice president for Shell Chemicals.
This project will be important in helping Shell grab a
larger share of the estimated $395 billion global market for
specialty chemicals -- high-value raw materials used in products
from diapers to higher-performance tyres and LCD televisions.
