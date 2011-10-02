SINGAPORE Oct 2 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) resumed tanker berthing operations at its Singapore refinery this morning, a shipping source said on Sunday.

The 500,000-barrels-per-day (bpd)refinery was hit by a fire on Wednesday that burned for nearly two days before it was put out on Friday.

Shipping operations at the refinery, which has been completely shut down, had been halted as a safety precaution, shipping and trade sources had said earlier.

(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Sugita Katyal)