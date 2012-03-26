* FCC unit being restarted now, process to be completed soon
* Power failure likely shut unit at 500,000-bpd refinery
* SCDF says fire alarm activated, but incident resolved
(Adds comments from Shell in fourth and fifth paragraphs)
SINGAPORE, March 26 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
unexpectedly shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic
cracker (FCC) at its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore
refinery, and is currently restarting the unit, trading sources
said on Monday.
The restart process of the 33,000 bpd FCC unit was expected
to be completed soon, one of the sources said.
The reason for the outage was not clear, but a power failure
could likely have caused it, leading to the flaring of gases at
the unit, a second source said. Black smoke was seen emerging
from the site, traders added.
The flame and smoke that were visible were from the
refinery's flare system, a Shell spokeswoman said in an email.
"We confirm that the flare system and fire alarm were
activated this morning. A disruption at one of the units
activated the fire alarm, which was quickly resolved," the
spokeswoman added.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a
call at 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) about a fire alarm on
Pulau Bukom, where the Shell refinery is located.
"SCDF resources were dispatched. However our services were
not required as the incident was already resolved prior to our
arrival," the SCDF said in an e-mailed statement.
Shell operates three crude distillation units, a condensate
splitter, the fluid catalytic cracker, a hydrocracker and an
ethylene cracker at the Bukom site.
The entire refinery shut down in September last year after a
fire struck the complex.
(Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong, Seng Li Peng, Luke Pachymuthu,
Jasmin Choo, Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)