LONDON Aug 15 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said it believes a total of around 216 tonnes of oil, equivalent to 1,300 barrels, have leaked into the North Sea from a ruptured pipeline at its Gannet field.

"Work continues to stop the oil remaining in the flowline from leaking. We estimate that the current rate of leaking is less than 5 barrels a day," said the oil major in a statement on Monday.

Oil from the field has been spilling into the sea since last Wednesday but the rate of flow has been reducing since the company shut off the well the same day.

