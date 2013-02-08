BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
ANKARA Feb 8 Turkish state-owned energy company TPAO and Royal Dutch Shell will sign an agreement next week on oil exploration in the western Black Sea region, envisaging drilling at least one well within two years, oil sector sources told Reuters.
Turkey, which has to import nearly all its energy needs, has recently stepped up exploration efforts within the Black Sea and Mediterranean regions in cooperation with foreign companies as it tries to reduce its import dependence.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
* Medi8897 is a monoclonal antibody (mab) for prevention of lower respiratory tract illness (lrti) caused by respiratory syncytial virus
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.