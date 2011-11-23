ANKARA Nov 23 Royal Dutch Shell, which has signed an exploration deal with Turkey's TPAO, said on Wednesday it will conduct seismic work in the Mediterranean near Antalya, Turkey until end-2012 and processing will start in 2014.

Malcolm Brinded, Shell's executive director for Upstream International, said at the signing ceremony in Ankara that the company would also open at least five wells in southeastern Turkey and the number of wells may exceed 10. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler)