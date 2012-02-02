LONDON Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was actively looking for a site and gas supplies for a potential gas-to-liquids plant in the United States, most likely to be built on the Gulf coast.

Shell Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry told a press conference the company was keen to take advantage of the big gap between robust oil prices and low U.S. gas prices.

The company also published a presentation saying its long-delayed Corrib Gas project in Ireland won't start up before 2014 and that the Zaedyus find in French Guiana is a 300 million barrel of oil equivalent discovery. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Will Waterman)