UPDATE 1-India's Adani to finalise Australia coal investment plan by June
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or June
LONDON Jan 17 Royal Dutch Shell warned on Friday that its fourth-quarter figures are expected to be significantly lower than recent levels of profitability because of current oil and gas prices and problems in the downstream environment.
Shell, which missed analyst forecasts for its third-quarter trading in October, said its fourth-quarter 2013 earnings on a current cost of supplies basis excluding identified items are expected to be about $2.9 billion.
"Our 2013 performance was not what I expect from Shell," Chief Executive Ben van Beurden commented.
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or June
FRANKFURT, March 19 Germany has raised its alert level against against cyber attacks to "heightened readiness" ahead of parliamentary elections, saying government websites are already subjected to daily assault, newspaper Welt am Sonntag said.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 18 A candidate with plans to merge Alberta's splintered right-leaning factions has won the leadership of the province's Progressive Conservatives (PC), the party said on Saturday, heralding a political shift in Canada's oil heartland.