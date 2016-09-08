JERUSALEM, Sept 8 Israeli technology firm Shellanoo said on Thursday it had cancelled a planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

In a one-line statement to the bourse, Shellanoo - which last month said it would raise at least 100 million shekels ($27 million) in a share offering - did not give a reason for the cancellation and did not provide further details.

Shellanoo, founded in 2014 and whose backers include Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and pop stars will.i.am and Nicki Minaj, focuses on mobile applications, online services and interactive artificial intelligence.

The company had said it has been valued at $177 million by consulting firm BDO.

The move comes as a blow to the TASE, which has been struggling with falling trading volumes and de-listings.

Among Shellanoo's investments, its website lists about two dozen mobile apps and digital platforms, some available and some in development.

One of those programmes is anonymous messaging app Blindspot, which has come under fire from some parents and politicians who say it is being used as a weapon for cyber-bullying.

