(Adds details)
SINGAPORE Jan 18 Oil giant Royal Dutch
Shell has partially shut its 75,000 barrels-per-day
Clyde refinery near Sydney for an unplanned maintenance, its
spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Shell Australia has temporarily shut down part of its Clyde
refinery to carry out unplanned maintenance works," the
spokesman said in an emailed statement.
"Shell is not expecting any issues with supply to its
customers as a result and there are currently healthy stocks at
our Shell branded retail network in New South Wales."
He declined to say which units were affected by the outage
or how long it was expected to last.
Diesel exports from Singapore to Australia more than tripled
in the week ended Jan. 11 to 129,269 tonnes from 37,516 tonnes
the week before, latest data from the International Enterprise
showed.
But it is unclear if the spike in exports to Australia is
related to the Shell outage in Sydney.
Asia's gasoil front-month Exchange-of-Futures-for-Swaps
contract, or EFS, increased by $3.95 a tonne to reach a
nine-month high of $2.36 a tonne on Wednesday.
The jump in EFS was mainly caused by firm bids placed by
Shell in the over-the-counter market, industry sources said.
"Shell is bidding up the EFS quite strongly... looks like
they are bullish on the Asian gasoil market," a Singapore-based
trader said.
The exact volumes of EFS purchased by Shell is not known,
but it was bidding February EFS and offering March, the sources
added.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)