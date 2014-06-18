June 18 Shell Midstream Partners LP, a master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $750 million in an initial public offering of common units.

Barclays and Citigroup are underwriting the IPO, the Houston, Texas-based company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1iG7z6c)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)